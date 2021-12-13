Candidates opt for virtual campaign to reach urban, rural voters

KUCHING: Physical ‘ceramah’ or political talks held at parking lots, open areas and large halls with the cheers and presence of hundreds of supporters, are scenes normally associated with the campaign period of any election.

However, due to concerns over the COVID-19 threat, the Election Commission (EC) has decided to ban physical campaign activities in the upcoming 12th Sarawak state election, except in 64 of the 82 state constituencies, which have poor internet coverage.

The EC encourages campaign activities using online platforms, and candidates need to apply the use of technology during the campaign period in line with the new normal. Even the candidates were seen to be more interested in utilising digital platforms even though they were contesting in rural areas, possibly due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

Because of that, after almost a week of campaigning, the virtual campaigning approach applied by contesting candidates and parties is seen to be more effective in conveying their message, only the methods and applications chosen need to be tailored to suit their respective seats, in terms of internet coverage or local community there.

Political analyst Prof Datuk Mohd Fadzil Abdul Rahman said the virtual campaigning was seen as very effective and efficient, especially among young voters.

“Veterans may still be comfortable with the face-to-face campaign but it is limited in terms of time and SOPs, while the virtual campaign has no limitation, it can be carried out all day where the campaign materials (such as video) can also be played repeatedly.

“The virtual campaign also allows the campaigning process to take place in the voters’ respective homes without having to go out. This means that the message can be conveyed by just sitting and listening at home,” he said.

Mohd Fadzil who is also the assistant vice-chancellor (Leadership and Development) of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), said during the campaign, the main target of the contesting parties was to sway voters on the fence who have not yet decided on a candidate to choose.

“A good campaign can sway how the voters on the fence will decide. For the hardcore group with a particular party, it may be quite difficult (to change their choice) unless there is a specific case involving a candidate or party,” he said.

Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Administrative Science and Policy Studies, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Dr Nur Aida Kipli, said virtual campaigning posed a challenge to the candidates.

“(What is important is) creativity, delivery style and language patterns that are suitable for all levels of voters and also the demographics of the population.

“The language used for campaign materials must also be simple and easy to understand to win the hearts of voters,” she said.

There are about 1.2 million registered voters in the 12th Sarawak state election. A total of 349 candidates to slug it out to win 82 seats in the Sarawak polls which will take place on Dec 18, with early voting set for tomorrow (Dec 14). - Bernama