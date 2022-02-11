Candidates, party leaders, workers prohibited from taking over as imam, khatib in Perak

IPOH: Candidates, political party leaders and political party workers are prohibited from taking over the role of imam and khatib from mosque officials in Perak throughout the 15th General Election (GE15) campaign period.

That is among the rules and guidelines regarding programmes and activities in mosques, suraus, maahad tahfiz and religious schools issued by the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) effective this Friday (from Maghrib prayers) until the dawn prayers on Nov 20.

JAIPk director Harith Fadzilah Abdul Halim in a circular today said that this was based on the decree issued by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, in order to protect the sanctity of Islam and to ensure that Islamic institutions are protected from being contaminated by political activities.

“Friday sermons that are not issued by the Perak Islamic Religious Department as well as holding talks, speeches, announcements and visits that have elements of campaigning are prohibited.

“Also prohibited are announcing aid, handing over donations, sponsoring a feast as well as organising groundbreaking events or launching mosques, suraus, maahad tahfiz and religious schools,“ he said.

Apart from that, he said the installation of party symbols and flags as well as candidate posters at the compound of mosques, suraus, maahad tahfiz and religious schools as well as distributing campaign leaflets and manifestos are also prohibited.

Harith Fadzilah said JAIPk had suspended tazkirah programmes and religious talks by outside speakers or speakers who are actively working and campaigning for candidates or any political party. - Bernama