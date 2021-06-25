CanSino vaccine for Orang Asli in Perak

KUALA KANGSAR: The Orang Asli community in Perak will be administered the single-dose CanSino vaccine which is expected to be delivered next month, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said today.

The CanSino vaccine would also be administered to people with disabilities as well as those who suffered from critical illnesses, he told a press conference after a visit to the Covid-19 immunisation centre at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital here.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had said that Malaysia had conditionally approved emergency use of the single-dose CanSino and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Dr Noor Azmi also said that the government has ramped up vaccination in the Klang Valley, including Selangor, where the number of Covid-19 cases was still high.

The immunisation centre at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital was specially for those who had high-risk ailments and required observation and medical specialist approval prior to vaccination, he said. — Bernama