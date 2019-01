IPOH: The canteen of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Manjoi Dua here was ordered to temporarily close for today following a case of food poisoning involving 17 pupils, who are believed to have eaten meals there during the morning break yesterday.

State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari said the State Health Department had issued the closure notice for the canteen and that its operations is expected to resume on Monday (Jan 28).

“We are waiting for the (food samples) report from the Health Department to determine the cause of the poisoning, whether it is due to the preparation of the food, the raw foodstuff or the physical condition of the canteen.

“After we receive the report, we will follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) by issuing an initial warning to the canteen operators while the last step is to terminate the tender,” he told reporters when visiting the school today.

Yesterday, Abdul Aziz in a statement, mentioned that 10 boys and seven girls from the school received treatment from the Manjoi Health Clinic and that the examinations showed that their condition was not so serious and all of them were allowed to go home.

It is learned that the affected pupils, from Year 4, Year 5 and Year 6, had been affected by food poisoning after having fried rice at the canteen during their 10am break and experienced symptoms like stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea. — Bernama