Canteen worker drowns while on holiday with family in Mersing

MERSING: An 18-year-old school canteen worker, who was on holiday with his family, was found drowned in Pantai Air Papan here yesterday afternoon.

Mersing district police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said the victim, identified as Mohamad Yasin Abdul Jaleel, was found stranded on the beach at about 1pm yesterday before members of the public tried to help him at the scene.

“The victim (Mohamad Yasin), who is from Kluang, was sent to the Mersing Hospital for treatment but was confirmed dead by the medical officer.

“The results of an investigation found that there was no foul play involved in the incident. The case is classified as a sudden death report (SDR),“ he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday. - Bernama