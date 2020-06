GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) today called on the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to freeze the issuing of new liquor licenses nationwide.

CAP Education officer N.V. Subbarow said the call follows an increase in the number of road deaths caused by drunk drivers, with nine casualties recorded in just the first five months of this year.

“In our opinion, these (crashes involving drunk drivers) are not accidents, this is murder. Drivers know they can’t drive a car while drunk. If the driver doesn’t follow the law, he or she becomes a murderer. Only tougher laws can save the lives of the public,” he said in a statement, here today.

He added that CAP commended the Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) and fully supported its decision to suspend the issuance of new liquor licenses for public safety.

He also hoped other states could take similar measures pending the new legislation on drunk driving to be proposed by the Transport Ministry in the near future. - Bernama