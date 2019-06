SUBANG: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is moving ahead with the Capability Development Plan 2055 (Capability Development 55) to make it into a more effective force.

RMAF chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the plan was a long-term one to transform the capability of the RMAF from 2021 until 2055.

“The plan will make the RMAF more efficient through the restructuring of major assets and existing support,” he said at a media conference in conjunction with the 61st Anniversary of the RMAF, at the Subang RMAF Base.

“CAP55 involves the development of the RMAF capacity which in fact covers three other elements namely human capital, development of doctrine and alignment of the organisation.

“I hope the CAP55 can be implemented as soon as possible and the RMAF vision as a dominant air force can continue to be maintained with the cooperation of the whole RMAF work force,” he added.

Affendi said that with the maturity possessed by the RMAF it was confident of achieving the continuity of the RMAF as an air force that defended the sovereignty and interests of the nation.

Earlier, the logo of the 61st anniversary of the RMAF with the theme ‘Air Force, National Interest’ (Kuasa Udara, Kepentingan Nasional) was launched. - Bernama