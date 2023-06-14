Capital Markets and Services (Amendment) Bill 2023 withdrawn

KUALA LUMPUR: The Capital Markets and Services (Amendment) Bill 2023, which was scheduled for the second reading at the Dewan Rakyat today, has been withdrawn.

The motion to withdraw the bill was put forward by the Deputy Minister of Finance II Steven Sim Chee Keong (pix) to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

The amendment to the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 (Act 671) included proposals to allow for the setting up of regulatory subsidiaries to fulfil their obligations under Act 671.

Amending Section 21 would enable regulatory subsidiaries to have the power to take action without preventing other subsidiaries from taking action when needed as well as allowing the Securities Commission (SC) to change, add or cancel estimates made.

The amendment was also intended to insert the new Section 21A to authorise the SC to order a holding company in Bursa Malaysia to set up a regulatory subsidiary if required.

Other amendments include Section 26 to expand the SC’s power to generate orders for regulatory subsidiaries and Section 376 to expand the scope of indemnity for regulatory subsidiaries and any party action on their behalf.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continued by resuming the debate on the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia’s (Suhakam) annual report and financial statement for 2020 and the tabling of the Health White Paper. -Bernama