Capsized boat: Three more dead victims identified

JOHOR BAHRU: Three more dead victims of a capsized boat incident in Tanjung Balau, Kota Tinggi, on Wednesday (Dec 15), have been identified by their families, according to the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia here.

In a statement, the Consulate General said all three victims were male, namely two from Cilacap (Central Java) and one from East Lombok.

This takes the number of victims identified so far to six.

“The Consulate General has coordinated with the family members and related institutions for the repatriation of the remains to the respective areas in Indonesia soonest possible.

“To date, the number of victims who have died is 21 (15 men and six women) and the number of survivors is 13 (11 men and two women),” read the statement tonight.

Those who wish to get more information may contact the Consulate General by calling the hotline 016-7700378 or 017-7716866.

Earlier, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency which led the operation codenamed Ops Carilamat, confirmed that the operation had been terminated as there were no new findings on the fifth day of the search. — Bernama