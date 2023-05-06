Car, 19 motorcycles sealed in special Ops

BALIK PULAU: The police sealed 19 motorcycles and a car in an integrated operation, code-named “Op Khas Samseng Jalanan”, conducted in the Barat Daya district which ended at 6 am today.

Barat Daya district police Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the police also issued 47 summonses for various traffic offences in the operation which started at 10 pm yesterday.

The special operation, held out with the cooperation of the RoadTransport Department, was carried out in Bayan Baru and Bayan Lepas to curb the problem of illegal racing and road bullies,“ he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, in the operation in the Seberang Perai Utara district, 17 motorcycles were sealed and 90 summonses for various traffic offences were issued to motorists.

The district police chief, ACP Mohd Asri Shafie said the operation was conducted at the Butterworth Outer Ring Road at Bagan Ajam since 11 am yesterday.-Bernama