Car accessory shop owner nabbed for making false report to claim insurance

KUALA LUMPUR: A car accessory shop owner was caught making a false report that his shop in Dataran Mentari, Petaling Jaya, here, was broken into causing a loss of RM600,000.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the 39-year-old man made a report regarding the alleged incident last Friday at 1.09 pm.

He said the investigation found that there was no break-in incident as reported and the man admitted to making the report for the purpose of an insurance claim.

“The police have opened an investigation paper according to Section 182 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Fakhrudin advised the public not to make false reports for their own benefit and to mislead the authorities in conducting investigations. - Bernama