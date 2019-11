KUALA LUMPUR: Police have smashed the Qayyum GTI gang responsible for a spate of car break-ins in the Klang Valley with the arrest of four suspects in Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya.

The suspects, comprising two men and two women aged between 27 and 37, were nabbed by a team from the Petaling Jaya criminal investigation department.

Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said a man and a woman were arrested at a house in Jalan PJU 10, Damansara Damai, near here, at about 7pm on Sunday.

He said that after interrogating them, police picked up two more suspects, including an Indonesian woman, at an apartment in the same area at about 1am today.

“Police seized various items like seven handphones, four watches, three laptop computers, and car break-in tools,” he said in a statement today.

He believed the gang had been active in the Klang Valley since May this year.

“They operated in high-rise residential areas by smashing the windows of cars in unguarded car parks.

“They normally struck in the early morning when there were not many people in the car parks,” he said.

Ku Mashariman said the suspects have been remanded until Thursday. — Bernama