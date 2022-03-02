Car crashes into lorry at Bukit Raja, two killed

SHAH ALAM: Two men were killed when a Perodua Bezza car they were travelling in crashed into a lorry which was believed to be making a U-turn in front of the Bukit Raja police station near here early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis, in a statement, said a team from the Sungai Pinang Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 2.29 am.

“The car in which the two victims were travelling in was from Jalan Haji Sirat and heading towards Kapar. when it crashed into the rear of the lorry which was believed to be making a U-turn.

”Both the victims were pinned in their seats and the firemen managed to remove them from the mangled car at about 3.30 am. They sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead by a medical officer,” he said, adding that the lorry driver was believed to have fled after the crash.

He said the case had been handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama