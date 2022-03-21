Car crashes into restaurant, eight injured (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested the driver of a car that crashed into an outdoor dining area of a restaurant at Jalan Klang Lama here late yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said the 57-year-old man, believed to be drink-driving, was arrested at the scene this morning.

He said the man, who was driving a Honda HRV car, was heading towards the city centre from Petaling Jaya when he lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into a Lexus vehicle which was parked by the roadside.

“The impact caused the Lexus vehicle to move forward and rammed into a Perodua Axia car that was parked in front of the restaurant, which then crashed into two pedestrians nearby and customers at the outdoor dining area of the restaurant,” he said in a statement today.

Eight people were injured in the incident.

Sarifudin said early screening on the driver found that his blood alcohol content exceeded the prescribed limit and investigation was being carried out under Section 44(1A) of the Road Transport Act. - Bernama