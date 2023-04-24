Car crashes into toll barrier when driver and passengers fell unconscious

KUANTAN: A family of four including two children were found unconscious in a car which crashed into a Bentong toll booth barrier westbound in Bentong today.

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the incident occurred at 2.40 pm and it was found by police personnel conducting Op Selamat patrol as well as toll booth staff who later brought the victims out with the help of members of the public.

“The victims were believed to be on their way from Tok Bali, Kelantan to Balakong, Selangor and a medical examination confirmed they were unconscious due to the lack of oxygen in their bodies.

“The condition caused the vehicle to crash into the toll barrier,” he said in a brief statement here today.

It was learned that all victims have regained consciousness and are not in danger. - Bernama