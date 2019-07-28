Car crashes into two motorcycles, killing one rider

BATU PAHAT: A motorcyclist was killed while another was seriously injured when a car crashed into both their vehicles along the Ayer Hitam-Yong Peng Road, near here, today.

Ayer Hitam Fire and Rescue Station operations officer Isyadi Dani said the dead motorcyclist was identified as Ng En Chy, 55, while the injured motorcyclist is 57-year-old Ooi Bok Chai.

He said the car, which was heading from Yong Peng to Ayer Hitam, was believed to have collided with the two motorcycles coming from the opposite direction.

Ng died on the spot after being flung and trapped in a canal about 4m away. Ooi was admitted to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) here.

The car driver and his passenger suffered minor injuries.

Batu Pahat deputy police chief Supt Muhammad Izzudin Runggai said the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving. — Bernama