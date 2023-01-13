Car damaged by falling scaffolding platform

KUALA LUMPUR: A car was badly damaged after being hit by a scaffolding platform that fell from the 56th floor of a building under construction in Jalan Ampang, here today.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said in the 8.45 am incident, a piece of the scaffolding from an 80-storey building under construction fell and hit the Toyota car parked in front of a convenience store.

“However, the incident did not involve any injuries as the driver of the car was inside the store at that time,“ he said in a statement. - Bernama