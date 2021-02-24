Car driven by smuggler plunges into river in Pasir Mas

PASIR MAS, Feb 24: A smuggler escaped death after his car plunged into a river near Kampung Slow Machang here in his bid to evade arrest yesterday.

District Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry chief enforcement officer Suhaimi Abas said the car driven by the 28-year-old man was stopped for a check by the personnel from the ministry and Marine Police Force at 2.30 pm.

“During inspection, the driver suddenly reversed the Proton Saga car before it plunged into a two-metre deep river. He managed to swim to shore before being detained.

“About 834 kg of cooking oil meant to be smuggled into neighbouring country was seized from the vehicle,“ he said in a statement today.

Suhaimi said the Op Benteng yesterday resulted in total seizure of cooking oil in one kg packets worth RM6,085.- Bernama