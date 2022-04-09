Car driver killed, passengers hurt in crash with lorry

TASEK GELUGOR: A driver was killed while his two passengers sustained serious injuries after the car they were in was involved in an accident with a lorry in Jalan Ara Kuda here today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) Operations Centre spokesman said the accident happened at about 12.09 pm.

The driver was identified as Mohamad Fikri Mohd Zuki, 27.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining severe head and body injuries.

“As soon as the fire brigade arrived at the scene, they found the victim trapped in the driver’s side of the Perodua Alza car after being hit by an unloaded Volvo lorry and the victim’s body was successfully extricated from the wreck at about 12.44 pm.

“Meanwhile, the two passengers of the Perodua Alza, a man and a woman in their twenties were both sent to the Kepala Batas Hospital (HKB) for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

The spokesman said the lorry driver was missing from the accident scene.

He added that the victim’s body was handed over to the police before being taken to HKB for post-mortem. — Bernama