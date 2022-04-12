Car laden with six gunny sacks of ball-type firecrackers plunges into canal

KOTA BHARU: Six gunny sacks of ball-type firecrackers were found in a car that plunged into a canal in Taman Prima near Lubok Jong, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

Pasir Mas Police chief ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said the police were alerted about the discovery of the Toyota Wish car, which was abandoned in the canal with the driver nowhere to be found, at 3.15 pm.

“Upon inspection, police found six gunny sacks containing the ball-type firecrackers in the rear seats of the car,” he said in a statement here today.

He said efforts were being done to track the owner of the vehicle as initial investigations revealed that the car was registered to a man in Kluang, Johor.

The car and the firecrackers were estimated at RM45,000 and the case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957. - Bernama