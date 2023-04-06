Car mows down motorcyclists taking shelter under bridge, killing three

KUALA LUMPUR: Three motorcyclists were killed while three others were injured after being mowed down by a car while taking shelter under an overhead bridge at KM19.6 of the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) southbound near Petaling Jaya this morning.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said in the incident at 5.59 am, the three victims died at the scene.

“All the victims are local men aged between 19 and 37. One of the motorcyclists is seriously injured and being treated in the red zone of Sungai Buloh Hospital while the other two are receiving treatment in the yellow zone,” he said in a statement today.

He said preliminary investigations found that the 26-year-old Honda City Hatchback male driver, who was from the federal capital heading to Cyberjaya, had lost control of his vehicle before crashing into the victims.

“The man was also found to be driving with the alcohol level exceeding the permitted limit,” he said.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the car’s driver had been detained, and the case is being investigated under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the nearest police station. - Bernama