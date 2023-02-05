Car owner claims workshop ‘butchered’ vehicle

PETALING JAYA: A car owner found his 2014 BMW X6 looking like scrap and lost RM240,000 due to the workshop having allegedly stolen components from his car.

Soh Lian Hock, 40, told theSun he discovered that components in his BMW X6 had been removed at a workshop in Semenyih, which was recommended by his insurance company, Etiqa General Takaful.

“I sent my car to the workshop after a fire that occurred in late 2021. It was at the workshop for almost a year as the insurance company declined to approve my claim and I had to file an appeal.

“But when I went there to have a look at my car, it was (more badly) damaged.

“My car had almost all its components, (including the) engine, radiator, battery, oil filter, doors and exhaust system (removed) and it looked like little more than scrap.”

Soh then hired Forensic Services Malaysia (FSM) to investigate. The firm provides investigative services for fires, explosions and other accidents and probes the nature and extent of damages to goods and machinery for insurance companies and legal firms, among others.

“When the investigation was started by the company, it reported that the cause of the fire could not be (identified). This has prevented me from refiling my insurance claim.”

Soh said he then appealed on May 12 last year to Etiqa General Takaful and Bank Negara Malaysia, which governs insurance companies.

However, he requires a report from FSM to have his appeal approved.

“Officers from FSM could not provide me with a report, as the condition of the car was like scrap and they were unable to investigate the cause of the initial fire.

“Without the report from FSM, it is difficult for me to prove my case to Etiqa General Takaful.”

Soh added that he lodged a police report against the workshop owner who allegedly stole his car parts, and the individual has since been arrested.

“The workshop owner denied stealing the components when police took him in for questioning.

“The owner has been charged and would be facing the consequences at a hearing on May 18.

“I hope justice is served as workshops should help the public repair their vehicles and should not be stealing components.

“If this becomes rampant, the public might not trust workshops in the future.”

theSun could not reach the Kajang police station for comment.