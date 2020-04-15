Car park attendant held over RM62k face mask scam

SEREMBAN: A man was detained to facilitate investigations into a scam involving the sale of face masks via Facebook, involving losses amounting to RM62,000.

The 29-year-old suspect, who works as a car park attendant, was arrested in Gombak, Selangor, yesterday and is believed to be involved in three fraud cases in Sungai Karangan, Kedah; Kota Bharu, Kelantan and Senawang, near here.

Negeri Sembilan Commercial Criminal Investigation Department (CCID) head Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said in the case in Senawang, a victim (she) on March 22 had contacted a woman, managing the wholesale purchase of face masks, for buying 800 boxes of masks for RM38,000.

“This woman is believed to be the middleman. The victim made several payments from March 25 to March 31 to the same account in the name of Muhammad Rais with the total number of transactions amounting to RM37,948.

“After the last payment was made, the recipient responded the payment had been received. On April 1st at about 4.50 pm, the victim received a message from the middleman (the woman) saying the purchase had to be postponed because the suspect said he had been deceived and that he will receive the masks within a month,” Aibee said in a statement here today.

He said the victim had inquired about the payment made and the middleman said the suspect had told the payment would be returned within a month.

“The victim suspected she had been cheated and lodged a police report,” he said.

Aibee said the case in Sungai Karangan involved a loss of RM10,000, while the case in Kota Baru incurred a loss of RM14,000.

He said the suspect had been remanded until Saturday to facilitate investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama