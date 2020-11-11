Car passengers can sit in front if from same household

KUALA LUMPUR: It is not a violation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) if two persons of the same household are in the front seats of a car.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) clarified today that the passenger is not required to sit in the rear if he or she and the driver are from the same family.

He was commenting on a viral video that appeared to show a policeman issuing a fine to a passenger in the front seat of a car.

“You come from the same family, you don’t even need to wear a mask in the car together as you stay under the same roof,” Ismail Sabri said at his press conference at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

“I found out that the police did not summon the passenger, but the driver who was caught using his phone while he was driving. He was summoned for that, but he spread the news as if the passenger was the one summoned for sitting next to him.”

Meanwhile, the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) imposed at four areas including the Penang Remand Prison and its staff quarters in the Timur Laut district, end today.

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO at the Mutiara Kasih Apartment and Taman Khazanah Indah in Lahad Datu, Sabah scheduled to end on Nov 23, was also brought forward to today.

“The Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) has carried out 1,178 screenings with 189 positive COVID-19 cases recorded in the prison area. However, the risk assessment conducted by the MOH found that the case situation showed a declining and controlled trend as the last positive case was detected on Nov 5,” he said.

Meanwhile, police detained 536 people for breaching RMCO rules yesterday, remanding eight of them, releasing one on bail and issuing compound fines to 527. -Bernama