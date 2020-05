PARIT: A six-month old baby was killed after the car he was travelling in with his parents plunged into a drain at the fourth kilometre, Jalan Bota Kiri-Tanjung Belanja, here, last night.

Perak Tengah district police chief, Supt Barudin Wariso said the incident took place near the Tanjung Aur cemetery at 8.15pm.

He said during the incident the victim, identified as Afham Faiq Azrul Amir, was together with his mother, Siti Noor Fazlin Ahmad, 29, in a Perodua Myvi which was driven by his father, Azrul Amir Ruslan, also 29.

He said they were returning home to Sri Iskandar from Kampung Paloh here.

‘’Upon arriving at the scene, the car was believed to have gone out of control and plunged into the drain on the left of the road,” he said in a statement here last night.

He said the baby died on the spot and was taken to the Changkat Melintang Hospital for a post-mortem tomorrow morning. His parents experienced bodily injuries.

Barudin said the case was investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama