Car plunges into river, two still missing

SIBU: Two individuals are still missing after the car they were reported to be travelling in with another person plunged into Sungai Batang Rajang near the Tanjung Kunyit Ferry Jetty, about 15 kilometres from here early today.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said a search and rescue (SAR) operation, involving the police, Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, was mounted after the police were alerted of the incident at 2.03 am.

“The first victim, a 38-year-old man was found at 7.30 am and taken to Sibu Hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

“The search for the other two victims continues,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Center, in a statement, said the victim who was found by the SAR team was the driver of the car.

One of the two missing victims is Philip Yiin Chung Leong, 61, it said. - Bernama