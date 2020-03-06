Car salesman charged with insulting YDPA, Johor Sultan

SEREMBAN: A car salesman pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to four counts of insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar on Facebook.

Azrin Bidin, 42, was charged with committing the offences at Bandar Seremban Selatan at 8.41am on Jan 15 and between 8.29pm and 11pm on March 2.

He was accused of using the Facebook profile “Azrin Bidin” to initiating the transmission of communication which was offensive in character with intent to annoy another person.

The charge, under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same law, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to a year or both, if convicted.

Judge Madihah Harullah allowed Azrin bail of RM26,000 in one surety and set April 7 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Al-Saifi Hashim, while the father of three from Muar was unrepresented. — Bernama