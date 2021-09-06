Car salesman charged with reckless driving

LUMUT: A car salesman was charged at the Seri Manjung Magistrate’s Court here today with three counts of driving in a reckless or dangerous manner that resulted in the death of three individuals last month.

A R Sathiya Ganes, 38, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges, which were read out separately, before Magistrate Nurul Izalina Rajaai.

He was charged with reckless driving which resulted in the death of motorcyclist Mohd Suhail Zainal, 22, and his pillion rider, Hasrandy Bahrum, 27, and another motorcyclist, Mohd Nur Hisham Hassan, 29, at Kilometre 4, Jalan Kampung Acheh-Sitiawan here at about 5.30pm last Aug 21.

The charge, framed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, provided an imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine of between RM20,000 and RM50,000, and disqualified from driving for a period of five years for each offence.

In the same proceedings, Sathiya claimed trial on a charge with self-administration of the methamphetamine drug at the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division office of the Manjung district police headquarters (IPD) at about 4pm on Aug 23.

The charge was framed under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to two years, if found guilty.

Magistrate Nurul Izalina allowed Sathiya bail of RM3,500 with one surety on each of the charges for reckless driving and RM2,000 for the drug offence.

Sathiya was also ordered to report himself at the nearest police station every two weeks and not to intimidate witnesses in the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Khazrin Haffiz Khalil appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer S.Dharmanathan represented the accused. — Bernama