Car skids during police chase, three illegal immigrants injured

SHAH ALAM: Three illegal immigrants, including two women were injured, when they car they were travelling in with two others skidded and plunged into a drain when pursued by the police at Kunci Air Kuala Selangor, Jalan Kereta Api Lama early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis (pix) said a team from the Kuala Selangor Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 5.19 am.

On arrival, the team found a car had plunged into a drain when it skidded during a chase by the police, he said, adding that all the five victims, all in their 30s and are illegal immigrants, managed to get out of the car before they were rescued by the fire team.

He said the two women who were injured broke their leg, while the man was injured on the shoulder.

They were given early treatment and then, together with the two others, handed over to the police to be sent to a hospital and for further action, he added. — Bernama