Car theft syndicate targeting Proton Wira cars busted

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine individuals, including a woman, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in a vehicle theft syndicate that targeted Proton Wira cars in the Klang Valley.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai told reporters here today that all of them, aged between 24 and 38 were nabbed in a series of raids around Sentul, Petaling Jaya and Rawang from Feb 9-15.

Police also seized, among others, four Proton Wira cars that had been reported stolen and break-in tools, he said, adding that the syndicate will usually strip the parts of the vehicle and sell them to individuals or spare part shops.

He said following the arrests, police had solved four car theft cases in Kuala Lumpur and one in Selangor. — Bernama