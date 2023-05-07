Car washer charged with hurting wife

PETALING JAYA: A car washer pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his wife.

L.Daneshwaran, 30, was charged with committing the offence on housewife S.Kasturi, 29, at an apartment unit at Jalan 5/3 Bandar Puchong Jaya at 12.30 am last June 29.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to a year or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, if found guilty, to be read together with Section 326A of the same law for causing hurt to a spouse.

Section 326A provides imprisonment for a term which may extend to twice the maximum term for which he would have been liable for the offence under Section 323 of the law.

Magistrate Shahril Anuar Ahmad Mustapha allowed Daneshwaran bail of RM3,000 with one surety and ordered him to not intimidate the victim. He set Sept 14 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Farhanah Fuad Mohamad Faiz prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Datin Raj Preet Kaur. -Bernama