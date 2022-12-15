Car workshop owner charged with drug trafficking

JITRA: A car workshop owner was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here, today, with trafficking 35.5 kilogrammes of cannabis into the country early this month.

Lee Chee Thiam, 50, nodded when the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Nurul Huda Idris, but no plea was recorded.

He was charged with trafficking in the drug at a car workshop in Changlun at about 3.30 pm last Dec 4.

The charge, framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Karthy Gasedev, prosecuted, while Lee, who was not allowed bail, was represented by a lawyer from Messrs. Ravi Shankar Gandhi & Associates.

The court set March 29 for mention. - Bernama