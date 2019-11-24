Care4You distributes RM8k worth of school essentials to 70 orphans

PETALING JAYA: For the second consecutive year, non-profit organisation Care4You distributed school essentials worth RM8,000 to 70 orphans from various homes yesterday.

Its president, Jamalludin Sulaiman, said the idea to provide the essentials stemmed from his personal experience with children in his younger days.

“My mother had served in Pure Life Society, an orphanage which is based in Puchong.

“As a house mother, she would see to the 100 children, which included preparing them for school and ensuring healthy meals are provided. I would spend my time with them, and understood their plight. My mother would also remind me there are those who are unfortunate and to appreciate the things that we have. She instilled in us the sense to help others who are less privileged,“ he told theSun.

Jamalludin said the eight-man committee hopes the gesture will also elevate the children’s sense of confidence when attending school.

“Education is an important aspect for us, and we want to instill a sense of achievement among children. It’s important for us to equip them with at least the basic necessities when attending school,“ Jamaluddin said.

He added thus far they have engaged with the children through activities that are issue-based such as bullying in schools.

In order to address the problem, they had organised activities such as “kolum” colouring contest.

“From our experience, there are some who are natural leaders and some who are quiet. We hope to address the issue (of bullying) by understanding the children’s experience,“ he added.

The homes that took part were Rumah Kebajikan Siddharthan, Rumah Kebajikan Noor Manzil and Badan Amal Islam Sri Aman Puchong.