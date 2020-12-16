Career Carnival in Pendang to offer over 1,500 jobs

ALOR SETAR: More than 1,500 jobs will be on offer at the PenjanaKerjaya Carnival to be held at the Cenderawasih Hall, Pendang District Council in Pendang on Dec 26.

Kedah Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) in a statement today said the one-day career carnival, organised jointly by the organisation and the Ministry of Human Resources, would be held from 9 am to 4 pm.

It said the carnival would offer a variety of jobs from 14 employers from the northern states.

A resume clinic and career counselling would also be conducted.

Job seekers are asked to visit www://careerfair.perkeso.gov.my for registration and are advised to bring along passport-sized photos, educational certificates and a resume. -Bernama