Caretaker PM should only blame himself for snap polls: Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has only himself to blame for calling an early Parliament dissolution, said Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Responding to Ismail Sabri’s statement on the letter to Istana Negara that was signed by 12 Perikatan Nasional (PN) ministers opposing snap polls, Muhyiddin said the premier should not blame PN ministers, including him, Berita Harian reports.

“I think it is very irresponsible for him (Ismail Sabri) to blame me and members of the cabinet for what has happened now.

“There’s no need to blame anyone, he (Ismail Sabri) is responsible for his action,“ he reportedly told reporters after chairing a meeting with Sabah Bersatu’s top leadership members in Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

Ismail Sabri had said yesterday that his government had been divided after 12 ministers from PN had written to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong objecting to a general election being held this year following Muhyiddin’s declaration of Barisan Nasional as PN’s enemy at the polls.