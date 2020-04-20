Cargo shipping association wants govt’s help to ease movement of goods

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian National Shippers’ Council (MNSC) is seeking the help of the Transport Ministry to intervene by way of authorising waivers for demurrage and detention charges for shipping line operators.

The appeal is with reference to unforeseeable circumstances in relation to the Movement Control Order which restricts movement, hence causes delays in the collection of cargo.

MNSC chairman Datuk Dr Andy Seo said that an exception should be accorded in view of constrained travel which has hampered the efficiency in the handling of cargo from port to warehouse and freight holding areas.

Besides, some of these enterprises are also not in full operation now.

“We summon the ministry to reach out to the various port authorities to urge them to waive all demurrage and detention charges due to delay in collection of cargo, at least until the end of the MCO period,” Seo said in a statement.

These additional charges can amount to significant amounts and it is borne directly by shippers or the manufacturers.

“The request is important in ensuring that we (MNSC) can cope during this unprecedented period where there is great stress on the economy.”

Although port and shipping activities are part of essential services and can remain operational, inter-related businesses accepting the cargo are required to close, unless deemed essential or under the additional sectors.

The MCO, besides putting the brakes on production, has also limited both import and export activities which has caused an estimated export loss of RM4.7billion according to feedback from 453 respondents in a survey conducted by the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers.