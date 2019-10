KUALA LUMPUR: The driver of a concrete mixer truck escaped death when a cargo train crashed into his vehicle at KM2 of Northport in Port Klang today.

It is believed that the 43-year-old driver of the truck was on his journey towards a construction site across the railway tracks at about 2pm and did not notice the oncoming goods train.

A security guard who saw the imminent danger tried to warn the driver of the oncoming locomotive, but it was too late when the train crashed into the truck and caused it to tip over.

Police said both drivers, of the locomotive and truck, escaped unhurt in the incident.

However, both vehicles suffered damage and wet cement from the concrete mixer spilled across the railway tracks.

When contacted by theSun, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) corporate communications head Ahmad Asri Khalbi said although there were no reported injuries KTMB was carrying out investigations on the incident.

A video of the crash that was captured by an unidentified motorist also made its rounds on social media.