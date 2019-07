PETALING JAYA: A cargo train carrying cement derailed near the Rawang Station on Wednesday, blocking the rail route between Rawang and Kuang.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) chief executive officer Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin said the train driver and his assistant escaped injury during the 5.38pm incident.

The train, which was on its way from Tasek, Perak, to Sungai Buloh, when it went off the tracks at Km56. This affected the Electric Train Services (ETS), KTM Komuter and cargo train services on that route.

The work to remove the derailed wagons would take five to six days due to restricted access to the site, Rani said in a press conference yesterday.

The incident snapped overhead power lines and broke four electricity poles.

“Only eight of the 30 carriages loaded with cement derailed while 22 other carriages and the locomotive were still on the tracks, resulting in all of the train services through the area being affected,” he said.

“KTMB is currently removing the derailed carriages to ensure that the single track is passable again by other trains as soon as possible.

“The other line of the double track has been shut down to enable the upgrading of the Klang Valley Double Tracking (KVDT) system and infrastructure.”

KTM Komuter service between Port Klang and Tanjung Malim will be terminated at the Sungai Buloh station and Serendah Station.

“KTMB is providing buses for passengers to travel to Sungai Buloh, Rawang and Serendah and vice versa.

“Electric Train Service passengers heading to destinations between KL Sentral Station and Tanjung Malim Station will also be provided with buses to continue their journey,” he added.

For the latest updates, visit www.ktmb.com.my or KTMB’s official new media channel on Facebook KTM Berhad, Instagram ktmbofficial, Twitter @ktm_berhad or via KTMB Call Centre at 03-22661200.