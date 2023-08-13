Cargo vessel en route to port Klang catches fire

SHAH ALAM: A fire broke out in several containers on board a cargo ship en route to Port Klang, near here, early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said they received a distress call at 1.30 am, alerting them to the incident involving the KMTC Shenzhen ship, which occurred about six nautical miles southwest of Pulau Pintu Gedong.

Wan Md Razali said that as of 5.14 am, no casualties had been recorded.

“The operation to extinguish the fire is currently underway and involves several agencies, including the Marine Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency,” he said in a statement. -Bernama