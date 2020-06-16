Caring Malaysians donate over RM1 million during MCO via Boost

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM694,843.13 was donated to the ‘Tabung Covid-19 by Boost’ to aid the frontliners in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and support underprivileged communities as part of the homegrown e-wallet Boost’s #BoostGotYou initiative.

Boost’s chief executive officer Mohd Khairil Abdullah said the main disbursements were made to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Tabung Covid-19 and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

‘Tabung Covid-19 by Boost’ was the first of five initiatives under the #BoostGotYou campaign aimed at helping to create a safe and comfortable experience for staying at home users during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The amount we’ve collected through Tabung Covid-19 by Boost helped MOH and NADMA in purchasing medicine, equipment and medical necessities to fight against the deadly virus.

“We are honoured for the opportunity to use our platform to serve our countrymen during this difficult time,“ he said in a statement today.

Additionally, Mohd Khairil said Boost also collected a total of RM479,000 for charity organisations through the successful 30 Hari 30 Amalan campaign.

The Ramadan campaign was in line with the larger ongoing #DoGoodWithBoost initiative and this year’s donations increased by four times the amount from what was collected during the same Ramadan period last year. -Bernama