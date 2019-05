IPOH: A carpet trader was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his father.

However, no plea was taken from Karesh Kurma Sharma Pardeep Kumar, 21, who allegedly killed R. Pardeep Kumar, 56, at a house at Taman Bercham Ipoh here between 4.30pm and 7pm on May 9 this year, pending transfer of the case to the High Court.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence on conviction.

Magistrate Umzarul An-Nur Umar fixed June 26 for mention.

The accused was represented by counsel Ranjit Singh while deputy public prosecutor Nur Asmaniza Mohammad represented the prosecution. — Bernama