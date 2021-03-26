‘Cartel’ issue an internal police problem, MACC will not interfere — Azam

CYBERJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) does not intend to interfere in the Royal Malaysian Police’s (PDRM) ‘cartel’ issue because it is the department’s internal problem, says MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

He said the MACC was confident with the ability and credibility of the PDRM to address the issue, and that Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had also stated that the problem could be resolved.

“This issue can be addressed by the police and it’s a closed issue. So I don’t think there is a need for the MACC to intervene in the matter,“ he told the media after witnessing the ceremony to recite and sign the corruption-free pledge by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) here, today.

Abdul Hamid had previously exposed the existence of a movement among young PDRM officers looking to topple him, and claimed it was the same group that intended to dominate the police force for their personal benefit.

Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo, who is also a former Cabinet minister, was reported to have questioned whether the MACC did not wish to investigate and get to the bottom of the claims made by the IGP.

On the pledge ceremony today, Azam said MDEC had shown seriousness in fighting corruption and ensuring integrity within the corporation to help advance the country’s digital economy.

Meanwhile, MDEC chief executive officer Surina Shukri said 450 staff at the agency had taken the pledge today.

“MDEC does take corruption seriously, and this shows our commitment to eradicate corruption, and also create a transparent and integrated organisation so that we can drive the digital economy,“ she said.

MDEC chairman Datuk Dr Rais Hussin said signing the corruption-free pledge would have a positive impact on all staff as well as the MDEC leadership who are committed to becoming a corruption-free organisation.

The pledge is made voluntarily by individuals, organisations and their staff to ensure greater responsibility in carrying out their duties, and refrain themselves from any corrupt activities while in office. — Bernama