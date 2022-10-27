$!Carving a niche in woodwork

PETALING JAYA: Encouraging the usage of arts and crafts is probably the best way to preserve the culture and heritage of the Orang Asli.

According to Foundation for Indigenous Art chairman Dr Andre Ratos, it is vital to preserve the heritage of the Orang Asli before it is lost to the demands of time.

“Some of the Orang Asli communities are busy finding a means to survive and earn a living, hence, preserving their culture has taken a back seat. This transition has changed their way of life,” he told theSun in an interview.

Andre pointed out that the work of the foundation is essential to ensure each handcrafted woodwork is cared for, so it can be appreciated by the public.

The foundation, which has been revived after 14 years, has found its home as a platform to preserve and promote the cultural identity and heritage of each indigenous group.

“This includes introducing pyrography, which is the free-handed art of decorating wood or other materials with burn marks resulting from the controlled application of a heated object such as a poker. It is also known as ‘pokerwork’ or wood burning, and is mainly unique to the Orang Asli of Carey Island.

“The purpose is to spur their imagination to create intricate designs, and hence, increase the value of their woodcraft. We provided them with a trained pyrographer to help the artisans, and also donated a machine for them to practise their wood art. It is about giving our indigenous people a sense of dignity.”

Andre said Foundation for Indigenous Art founder Datuk Anthony Ratos was a former art teacher and deputy director of Orang Asli Affairs Department.

“He was a social advocate. He came from humble beginnings and grew up in Jalan Ceylon, Kuala Lumpur. His passion to help the Orang Asli community started when he moved to Gombak.

“They taught him to forage and fish for ikan keli (catfish). Because they gave him a sense of belonging, his desire to help them advance became his calling, to the point that he attended Kirkby College in Lancashire to become a teacher.