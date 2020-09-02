Case management for Najib’s appeal against SRC conviction fixed on Oct 15

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has fixed Oct 15 for case management of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s appeal against his conviction, jail sentence and fine on seven charges involving RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

His lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee confirmed the matter when contacted through a text message.

The 67-year-old former prime minister filed the appeal against his conviction, 12 years jail sentence and RM210 million fine imposed on him by the High Court.

On July 28, this year, High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali found Najib guilty on the seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of position involving SRC funds.

The Pekan Member of Parliament was sentenced to 12 years jail for the offence related to abuse of power, 10 years jail each for three criminal breach of trust offences.

Najib was also sentenced to 10 years’ jail for each of the three counts of money laundering. The High Court ordered that all sentences run concurrently.

Najib is currently out on RM2 million bail in two sureties pending appeal.

The prosecution, meanwhile, has also filed an appeal to increase the jail sentence and fine imposed on Najib.-Bernama