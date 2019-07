KUALA LUMPUR: The magistrate’s court here today set Aug 8 for case management of a drug case involving Ahmad Saiful Islam Mohamad, 31, son of Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

Magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahim set the date after Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Joseindra Abu Senin informed him that he had handed over several documents to the defence.

Mohd Joseindra said the documents were given in accordance to Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

On Jan 6, , son of Mohamad Sabu, , and his colleagues were arrested after they tested positive for drugs at an entertainment centre on the 12th floor of a hotel in Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur.

On June 13, Saiful pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court to charges under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drug Act which carries a maximum jail sentence of up to two years or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both.