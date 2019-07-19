Case management on Aug 26 for singer who kept sun bear at home

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court here today fixed Aug 26 for case management of female singer Zarith Sofia’s who has been accused of keeping and confining a sun bear cub at her apartment at Desa Petaling.

Judge Manira Mohd Nor set the date during mention of the case today.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Syamim Abd Manan told the court that all documents related to the case had been handed over to the defence.

The former reality programme participant also known as Pia, was represented by counsel Tan Jiin Hock.

On June 12, Zarith Sofia Yasin, 27, claimed trial to keeping a sun bear (Helarctos Malayanus) cub, a totally protected species under the Second Schedule of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, without a special permit.

The charge framed under Section 69 (1) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 and punishable under Section 69 (1) of the same Act provides a fine of up to RM200,000 or imprisonment of up to 10 years or both upon conviction.

The singer was also accused of confining the cub in an environment that was not conducive to its comfort and health and was charged under Section 86 (1) (c) of the same Act which carries a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or both, upon conviction.

The offence was allegedly committed at a unit of Sentrio Pandan Condominium, Desa Pandan, here on June 6. — Bernama