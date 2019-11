LUMUT: The case of an elderly couple who died in a fire at an apartment unit in Taman Meru Impiana in Ipoh on Sunday is considered settled, according to Perak Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain.

He said based on the footage obtained from CCTV cameras, the husband, known as Kamal Mustafa, the main suspect in the incident, was the last person to enter the house.

However, the police were still investigating the motive of the suspect, who was a foreigner, he told reporters at the Manjung Police headquarters, here today.

In the 3.30am incident, the charred bodies of Kamal and his wife, Kamariah Talib, both in their 70s, were found in the apartment unit.

A post-mortem on the victims found several stab wounds on the left rib of the wife, who is believed to have died before the fire started, while the husband died of suffocation. — Bernama