Case of Penang NRD personnel being arrested happened in 2019: NRD

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Registration Department (NRD) has stressed that a viral post with regard to several Penang NRD staff being arrested by the police actually occurred in 2019.

The NRD in a statement tonight said that the case refers to the arrest of the personnel over their alleged involvement in issuing fake documents.

“An investigation was carried out by the authorities at the time and officers were arrested and charged under several offences including the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

“The case trial is ongoing and the accused are still being held in prison,“ read the statement.

In 2019, the media reported that several NRD personnel suspected of being involved in the MyKad sales syndicate in Penang were sought and arrested throughout the second phase of the operation codenamed ‘Op Biru’.

The NRD also stressed that it would not protect any NRD staff found to be involved in any activities that may affect the security and sovereignty of the country.

According to the department, the procedures for issuing identity documents were continuously being improved, while various programmes were held to strengthen the integrity of its personnel.

Apart from that, it said strategic cooperation with other law enforcement agencies had been forged to ensure that there was no room for abuse and misuse of power by irresponsible parties.

“We also want to remind the public not to easily trust information obtained online and to first check its validity before making any views or conclusions about the issue or sharing the message,“ it added. -Bernama