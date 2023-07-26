Case of school bullying reported in Ipoh

IPOH: School bullying seems to have reared its ugly head again, this time allegedly in a school in Gunung Rapat here.

Perak state executive councillor Khairudin Abu Hanipah said today he had been informed that a Form Three male student was injured during the alleged bullying by a 17-year-old senior male student of the same school last Monday.

The State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee Chairman said the matter was brought to his notice by the Kinta Utara District Education Office and that the boy’s guardian had lodged a police report on the matter in Kuala Lumpur on the same day.

“The two students are sepak takraw athletes. I was given to understand that the senior student kicked his victim and stamped on him.

“The school authorities have asked the guardian of the victim to send the boy for further (medical) examination and he has been allowed leave for security reasons,” Khairuddin told reporters at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan, here.

He said he was awaiting a report from the school authorities on the incident and follow-up action.

Meanwhile, Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan, in a statement, said that the police had received a report from the victim's mother on Monday (July 24) and the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

“The student who bullied the victim has been identified and is still studying in Form 5, but ordered by the school not to stay in the school dormitory, pending school's internal investigation,” he said.

He said that thus far, police have recorded statements from three witnesses to help in the investigations.

The investigation paper will be completed soon and referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further instructions, he said. -Bernama