PUTRAJAYA: The Magistrate’s Court here today postponed to Jan 29 the case of three Peruvians, including a woman, who were caught for allegedly stealing bags belonging to foreign tourists in Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim postponed the case following a request by deputy public prosecutor Zulaaikha Mohd Apandi for the court to get a Spanish interpreter as the three accused Peruvians did not understand thge charges against them when they were read out in Malay and English.

The accused are Yonifer Gerardo Eskenazi Hurtado, 35, Christian Santiago Falla Cotrina, 36 and Martha Vicelina Medina Ramos, 40. They were not allowed bail.

The three of them were also alleged to not possess valid travel documents. — Bernama